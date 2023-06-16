Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,735 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 5,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,798,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 267,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,152,000 after acquiring an additional 32,693 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $274,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 17,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,323,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI opened at $220.15 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $174.84 and a twelve month high of $220.71. The company has a market capitalization of $303.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $207.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $201.90.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.