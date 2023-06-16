Velas (VLX) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $525,894.99

Velas (VLX) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 16th. Velas has a total market cap of $33.08 million and $525,894.99 worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Velas coin can now be purchased for $0.0134 or 0.00000051 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Velas has traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.62 or 0.00044078 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.86 or 0.00033605 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00015332 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000201 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00004650 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000433 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002927 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000726 BTC.

Velas Coin Profile

Velas (VLX) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,463,001,287 coins. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Velas’ official website is velas.com. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Velas’ official message board is medium.com/velasblockchain.

Buying and Selling Velas

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

