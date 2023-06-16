Velo3D, Inc. (NYSE:VLD) Director Matthew Joseph Walters Sells 21,754 Shares

Velo3D, Inc. (NYSE:VLD – Get Rating) Director Matthew Joseph Walters sold 21,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.93, for a total value of $41,985.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 793,615 shares in the company, valued at $1,531,676.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of Velo3D stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $1.92. 1,396,092 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,614,615. Velo3D, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.28 and a 52 week high of $5.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 4.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $369.62 million, a P/E ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 2.83.

Velo3D (NYSE:VLD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). Velo3D had a net margin of 41.07% and a negative return on equity of 62.99%. The company had revenue of $26.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.52 million. Research analysts expect that Velo3D, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Velo3D by 114.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 13,634 shares in the last quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier lifted its position in Velo3D by 69.9% during the fourth quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 464,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 191,200 shares during the last quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Velo3D in the 3rd quarter worth $69,000. Alphabet Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Velo3D in the 3rd quarter worth about $19,306,000. Finally, Portolan Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Velo3D during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,502,000. 66.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Velo3D, Inc produces metal additive three dimensional printers in the United States and internationally. The company's printers enable the production of components for space rockets, jet engines, fuel delivery systems, and other high value metal parts, which it sells or leases to customers for use in their businesses.

