Velo3D, Inc. (NYSE:VLD) Director Matthew Joseph Walters Sells 21,754 Shares

Velo3D, Inc. (NYSE:VLD – Get Rating) Director Matthew Joseph Walters sold 21,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.93, for a total value of $41,985.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 793,615 shares in the company, valued at $1,531,676.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Velo3D Price Performance
Shares of Velo3D stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $1.92. 1,396,092 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,614,615. Velo3D, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.28 and a 52 week high of $5.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 4.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $369.62 million, a P/E ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 2.83.
Velo3D (NYSE:VLD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). Velo3D had a net margin of 41.07% and a negative return on equity of 62.99%. The company had revenue of $26.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.52 million. Research analysts expect that Velo3D, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Velo3D Company Profile
Velo3D, Inc produces metal additive three dimensional printers in the United States and internationally. The company's printers enable the production of components for space rockets, jet engines, fuel delivery systems, and other high value metal parts, which it sells or leases to customers for use in their businesses.
