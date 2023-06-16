Venture (OTCMKTS:VEMLY) Trading Up 3.5%

Venture Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:VEMLY – Get Rating) was up 3.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $56.57 and last traded at $56.57. Approximately 196 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 243 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.66.
Venture Trading Up 0.5 %
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $63.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.11.
Venture Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $1.8067 per share. This is a positive change from Venture’s previous dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.19%.
About Venture
Venture Corp. Ltd. engages in the manufacture, design, fulfilment, and engineering services to the electronics industry. It operates through the Advanced Manufacturing & Design Solutions; and Technology Products & Design Solutions segments. The company was founded on August 4, 1989 and is headquartered in Singapore.
