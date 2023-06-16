Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, FinViz reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 96.94% from the stock’s current price.

VTYX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Ventyx Biosciences from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 24th. 500.com reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a research report on Monday, March 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.40.

Ventyx Biosciences Stock Performance

VTYX traded down $1.42 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.99. 923,928 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 773,369. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.81. Ventyx Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $11.07 and a fifty-two week high of $47.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of -14.03 and a beta of -0.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Ventyx Biosciences ( NASDAQ:VTYX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.03). Research analysts forecast that Ventyx Biosciences will post -2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ventyx Biosciences news, insider Christopher W. Krueger sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.88, for a total transaction of $493,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 276,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,078,726.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Christopher W. Krueger sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.88, for a total transaction of $493,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 276,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,078,726.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Raju Mohan sold 9,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total transaction of $268,487.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,573,126 shares in the company, valued at $45,636,385.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 571,391 shares of company stock valued at $19,742,727 in the last three months. 24.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VTYX. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Ventyx Biosciences by 152.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the period. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Ventyx Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Ventyx Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Ventyx Biosciences by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ventyx Biosciences by 102.3% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 5,305 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

About Ventyx Biosciences

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates to address a range of inflammatory diseases. Its lead clinical product candidate is VTX958, a selective allosteric tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor for psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and Crohn's disease.

