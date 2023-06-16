Venus USDC (vUSDC) Price Down 0% Over Last Week

Venus USDC (vUSDC) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 16th. One Venus USDC token can currently be bought for $0.0222 or 0.00000080 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Venus USDC has a market capitalization of $105.69 million and approximately $37.87 million worth of Venus USDC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Venus USDC has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Venus USDC Profile

Venus USDC’s total supply is 4,771,015,133 tokens. The official message board for Venus USDC is medium.com/venusprotocol. Venus USDC’s official website is app.venus.io/dashboard. Venus USDC’s official Twitter account is @venusprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Venus USDC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus USDC (vUSDC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Venus USDC has a current supply of 4,771,015,133. The last known price of Venus USDC is 0.02215309 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.venus.io/dashboard.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus USDC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Venus USDC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Venus USDC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

