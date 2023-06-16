Verasity (VRA) Price Hits $0.0042

Verasity (VRA) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 16th. In the last week, Verasity has traded 8.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Verasity has a total market capitalization of $43.20 million and $4.41 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Verasity token can currently be bought for $0.0042 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Verasity alerts:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003810 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000598 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000871 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00006922 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Verasity Profile

Verasity uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 110,305,680,354 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,305,680,354 tokens. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Verasity is medium.com/verasity. The Reddit community for Verasity is https://reddit.com/r/verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Verasity is www.verasity.io.

Buying and Selling Verasity

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is a video sharing platform that utilizes blockchain technology to empower content creators and users. It allows content creators to choose their preferred method of monetization and gives users more content and options. Users can also choose whether or not to view advertisements and will be rewarded for doing so. Verasity uses the VRA token as a payment and reward method within the platform, and it is based on the Ethereum network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verasity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verasity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Verasity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Verasity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.