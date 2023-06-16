Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) Insider Peter Fante Sells 960 Shares of Stock

Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) insider Peter Fante sold 960 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.87, for a total transaction of $35,395.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 56,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,098,677.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Peter Fante also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 12th, Peter Fante sold 1,598 shares of Verint Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.03, for a total value of $59,173.94.

On Wednesday, April 12th, Peter Fante sold 4,498 shares of Verint Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.66, for a total value of $173,892.68.

On Monday, April 10th, Peter Fante sold 15,513 shares of Verint Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.19, for a total value of $576,928.47.

Verint Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VRNT opened at $36.43 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.82. Verint Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.63 and a 52 week high of $51.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -728.45, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Verint Systems ( NASDAQ:VRNT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 7th. The technology company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. Verint Systems had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 15.68%. The firm had revenue of $216.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VRNT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Verint Systems from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Thursday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Verint Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.63.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Verint Systems

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Verint Systems by 12.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,821 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,707 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 12,108 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Verint Systems by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,456 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Verint Systems by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,415,021 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,156,000 after purchasing an additional 24,335 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Verint Systems in the first quarter worth about $2,533,000. Institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Verint Systems Company Profile

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Engagement Channels, an application for messaging, social, chat, email, and interactive voice response; Conversational AI, an intelligent virtual assistant application to enable human-like conversations across every channel; Knowledge Management, which enables humans and bots to deliver service with tools.

Further Reading

