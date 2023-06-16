Verity & Verity LLC Acquires 11,567 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Verity & Verity LLC grew its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146,037 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,567 shares during the period. Verity & Verity LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $5,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Comcast by 55.9% during the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 828 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 82.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Pivotal Research upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.21.

Comcast Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.32. 6,694,707 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,268,699. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.26 billion, a PE ratio of 31.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.00. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $28.39 and a one year high of $43.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.97.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.12. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 4.71%. The business had revenue of $29.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 87.88%.

Comcast Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.