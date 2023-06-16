Verity & Verity LLC Buys 88 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Verity & Verity LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,941 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Verity & Verity LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

Shares of VIG traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $161.94. 58,015 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,112,050. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $155.92 and a 200-day moving average of $154.40. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $132.64 and a one year high of $162.35. The firm has a market cap of $68.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.