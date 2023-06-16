Verity & Verity LLC Has $469,000 Stock Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Verity & Verity LLC decreased its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 38.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 885 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. Verity & Verity LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LRCX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 117,180.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,822,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,795,180,000 after purchasing an additional 32,794,236 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Lam Research by 507.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,389,485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,424,601,000 after acquiring an additional 2,831,381 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Lam Research by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,641,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,110,374,000 after acquiring an additional 373,106 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,523,525 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,058,976,000 after acquiring an additional 50,208 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,651,084 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $693,952,000 after purchasing an additional 425,918 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lam Research

In other news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.09, for a total transaction of $461,723.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,274,893.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Lam Research Trading Down 1.3 %

Several brokerages have weighed in on LRCX. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $530.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Lam Research from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Lam Research from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $495.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $505.00.

LRCX stock traded down $8.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $612.84. 289,907 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,311,526. Lam Research Co. has a one year low of $299.59 and a one year high of $644.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $555.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $504.56. The company has a market cap of $82.33 billion, a PE ratio of 17.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 3.09.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The semiconductor company reported $6.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.53 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 66.54% and a net margin of 26.08%. Lam Research’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.40 EPS. Research analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 33.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be given a $1.725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.21%.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

