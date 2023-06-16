Verity & Verity LLC Has $8.49 Million Stock Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Verity & Verity LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,545 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the quarter. Verity & Verity LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $8,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Cummins during the 4th quarter valued at $1,208,000. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 86.8% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,024,000 after buying an additional 3,883 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins during the fourth quarter worth $613,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CMI. UBS Group lifted their target price on Cummins from $247.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Cummins from $231.00 to $227.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cummins in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.25.

Cummins stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $237.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 178,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,006,965. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $184.27 and a 52 week high of $261.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $223.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $236.55. The stock has a market cap of $33.57 billion, a PE ratio of 13.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.01.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $5.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $0.85. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.94% and a net margin of 8.37%. The firm had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 19.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $1.57 per share. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.40%.

Cummins, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

