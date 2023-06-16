Verity & Verity LLC Increases Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Verity & Verity LLC grew its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,394 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,219 shares during the quarter. Verity & Verity LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $9,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in QCOM. Sycomore Asset Management raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 230 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QCOM traded down $0.51 on Friday, hitting $123.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,973,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,880,419. The company has a market capitalization of $137.13 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $113.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.55. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $101.47 and a 12-month high of $156.66.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.14). QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 56.33% and a net margin of 25.67%. The company had revenue of $9.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.08 billion. As a group, analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 34.30%.

QCOM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. HSBC reduced their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Susquehanna raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.75.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

