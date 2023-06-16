Verity & Verity LLC Raises Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Verity & Verity LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 26.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 350,729 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 73,094 shares during the period. Truist Financial makes up approximately 1.6% of Verity & Verity LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Verity & Verity LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $11,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.49% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Trading Down 0.1 %

TFC stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,660,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,896,739. The firm has a market cap of $42.87 billion, a PE ratio of 7.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Truist Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $25.56 and a 12-month high of $53.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.90.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 22.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.46%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 46.33%.

Insider Transactions at Truist Financial

In other news, Director Charles A. Patton acquired 3,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $69,692.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,692. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TFC shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Truist Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Sunday, March 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.22.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

