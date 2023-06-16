Verity & Verity LLC Sells 162 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Verity & Verity LLC decreased its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,485 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 162 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin makes up approximately 2.1% of Verity & Verity LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Verity & Verity LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $16,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Trading Up 0.8 %

LMT stock traded up $3.80 on Friday, reaching $459.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 296,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,280,058. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $463.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $470.40. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $373.67 and a 12-month high of $508.10. The firm has a market cap of $116.43 billion, a PE ratio of 20.85, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.08 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $15.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.01 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 67.75% and a net margin of 8.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 54.84%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John Donovan bought 506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $495.17 per share, with a total value of $250,556.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,401,331.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director John Donovan acquired 506 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $495.17 per share, with a total value of $250,556.02. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,830 shares in the company, valued at $1,401,331.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 2,391 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.84, for a total value of $1,173,598.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,604 shares in the company, valued at $6,186,547.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $546.00 to $579.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $478.00 to $496.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $513.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $494.79.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Further Reading

