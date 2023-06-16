Verity & Verity LLC Sells 75 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Verity & Verity LLC trimmed its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Verity & Verity LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after buying an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 2,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,165,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 104,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,089,000 after purchasing an additional 4,471 shares in the last quarter. 79.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Illinois Tool Works Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of ITW stock traded up $0.74 on Friday, reaching $247.54. The company had a trading volume of 395,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,089,117. The stock has a market cap of $75.23 billion, a PE ratio of 24.69, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $231.46 and a 200-day moving average of $230.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $173.52 and a 12 month high of $253.37.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.27% and a return on equity of 92.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $1.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 52.40%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 5,425 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.23, for a total transaction of $1,297,822.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,121,970.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $205.00 to $203.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $227.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. 3M reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $240.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $228.21.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

(Get Rating)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

