Victoria Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:VITFF) Short Interest Up 45.6% in May

Victoria Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:VITFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 302,700 shares, a growth of 45.6% from the May 15th total of 207,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 68,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.4 days.

Victoria Gold Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:VITFF opened at $6.18 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.59. Victoria Gold has a 12-month low of $4.77 and a 12-month high of $10.31.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on VITFF. CIBC increased their price objective on Victoria Gold from C$10.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Victoria Gold in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Victoria Gold from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th.

Victoria Gold Company Profile

Victoria Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, evaluation, and development of mineral properties. It project portfolio includes the Eagle Gold, Dublin Gulch, Eagle Extension, and Canalask. The company was founded on September 21, 1981 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

