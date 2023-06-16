Victory Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 409,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,962 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Automatic Data Processing worth $97,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at $1,428,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,208,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 307,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,425,000 after purchasing an additional 17,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rebalance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP opened at $220.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.29 billion, a PE ratio of 28.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $215.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $226.61. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $196.61 and a 12 month high of $274.92.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 104.60% and a net margin of 18.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $249.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $278.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Mizuho reduced their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $275.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Citigroup reduced their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $237.25.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Featured Stories

