Victory Capital Management Inc. Grows Position in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Get Rating) by 30.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,887,610 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 438,427 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 2.72% of Hillenbrand worth $80,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its position in Hillenbrand by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 6,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 63.5% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 36,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in Hillenbrand by 97.8% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. 85.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Ulrich Bartel sold 6,642 shares of Hillenbrand stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.60, for a total value of $322,801.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $761,659.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Helen W. Cornell purchased 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.65 per share, with a total value of $252,980.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $252,980. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Ulrich Bartel sold 6,642 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.60, for a total transaction of $322,801.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,672 shares in the company, valued at $761,659.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,086 shares of company stock valued at $2,967,709 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hillenbrand Trading Up 1.1 %

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Hillenbrand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th.

NYSE:HI opened at $52.81 on Friday. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.16 and a 12 month high of $53.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.58 and its 200 day moving average is $46.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 1.48.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $691.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $675.20 million. Hillenbrand had a return on equity of 18.78% and a net margin of 21.79%. The business’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Hillenbrand Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Hillenbrand’s payout ratio is 10.07%.

Hillenbrand Company Profile

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, as well as offers equipment system design services; and provides screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

