Victory Capital Management Inc. Grows Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 779,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,483 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of Prologis worth $87,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,683,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,924,652,000 after purchasing an additional 432,945 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,679,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,587,402,000 after purchasing an additional 710,141 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,105,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,037,162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653,101 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,577,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,643,359,000 after purchasing an additional 4,729,040 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,071,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,328,016,000 after acquiring an additional 2,823,799 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Prologis alerts:

Prologis Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of PLD stock opened at $121.72 on Friday. Prologis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $98.03 and a 1-year high of $138.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $123.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $112.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.00.

Prologis Announces Dividend

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.71). Prologis had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 41.06%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 64.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PLD shares. UBS Group raised their price target on Prologis from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Prologis from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Prologis from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Prologis in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Prologis in a research note on Monday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.90.

Prologis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2022, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (113 million square meters) in 19 countries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.