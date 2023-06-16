Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $79.58 Million Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 538,628 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,804 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $79,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in American Express by 137.4% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 523,699 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $77,375,000 after buying an additional 303,115 shares during the period. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 26,525 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $3,919,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Benin Management CORP increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Benin Management CORP now owns 4,132 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rebalance LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $275,000. 83.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Express alerts:

American Express Stock Down 0.4 %

AXP stock opened at $173.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $129.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.18. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $130.65 and a fifty-two week high of $182.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $159.52 and a 200-day moving average of $160.88.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The payment services company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.66 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $14.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.02 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 13.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Express will post 11.15 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, March 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase 120,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the payment services company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AXP shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on American Express from $179.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on American Express in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on American Express from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on American Express from $186.00 to $181.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Stephens decreased their price target on American Express from $149.00 to $146.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.50.

American Express Profile

(Get Rating)

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.