Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $88.66 Million Position in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) by 20.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 776,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 130,089 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.44% of Clean Harbors worth $88,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CLH. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Clean Harbors by 122.1% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 231 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Clean Harbors during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 76.0% during the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 264 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Clean Harbors during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 285 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Clean Harbors alerts:

Clean Harbors Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CLH opened at $156.01 on Friday. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.56 and a 12 month high of $158.72. The stock has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.36 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $144.24 and a 200 day moving average of $132.78.

Insider Buying and Selling at Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors ( NYSE:CLH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.21. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 22.43%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 6.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Clean Harbors news, EVP Michael J. Twohig sold 2,000 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.42, for a total transaction of $268,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,857 shares in the company, valued at $3,878,957.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Sharon M. Gabriel sold 196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.56, for a total value of $27,941.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,146,215.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael J. Twohig sold 2,000 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.42, for a total transaction of $268,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,857 shares in the company, valued at $3,878,957.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,221 shares of company stock worth $5,513,271 over the last three months. 6.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CLH shares. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $145.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Clean Harbors currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.22.

Clean Harbors Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: The Environmental Services and The Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Harbors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Harbors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.