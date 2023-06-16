Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $90.95 Million Holdings in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,316,927 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 165,418 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NiSource were worth $90,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of NiSource by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 47,538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in NiSource by 2.4% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 18,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in NiSource by 67.7% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in NiSource by 0.5% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 100,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,530,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in NiSource by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 110,369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,026,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NI has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of NiSource from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NiSource in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.43.

Insider Activity

NiSource Stock Performance

In other news, SVP Kimberly S. Cuccia sold 11,157 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total value of $318,420.78. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $580,189.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NI opened at $27.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.59. NiSource Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.78 and a 1 year high of $31.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.48.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.77. NiSource had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NiSource Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

NiSource Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. NiSource’s payout ratio is presently 68.03%.

NiSource Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of energy solutions. It operates under the Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations segments. The Gas Distribution Operations segment provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

Featured Articles

