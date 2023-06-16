Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $92.90 Million Position in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,048,465 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 57,001 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 1.74% of Selective Insurance Group worth $92,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 516.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,959,603 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $173,641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641,463 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,343,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 317.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 525,083 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,527,000 after purchasing an additional 399,386 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 102.7% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 750,815 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $66,530,000 after purchasing an additional 380,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 998,842 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $89,256,000 after purchasing an additional 212,085 shares in the last quarter. 83.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Selective Insurance Group Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Selective Insurance Group stock opened at $98.33 on Friday. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.81 and a 12-month high of $104.37. The stock has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $99.04 and its 200-day moving average is $96.00.

Selective Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

Selective Insurance Group ( NASDAQ:SIGI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $999.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 6.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. Selective Insurance Group’s payout ratio is presently 29.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SIGI. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Selective Insurance Group from $90.00 to $93.00 in a report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Selective Insurance Group from $107.00 to $104.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Selective Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut Selective Insurance Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $101.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Selective Insurance Group from $107.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Selective Insurance Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Selective Insurance Group news, Director Wole C. Coaxum bought 351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $100.67 per share, with a total value of $35,335.17. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $470,330.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Selective Insurance Group

(Get Rating)

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. It offers property insurance products, which covers the accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party; and flood insurance products.

