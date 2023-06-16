Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $96.36 Million Holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,252,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 47,490 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $96,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 976.9% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 64.6% in the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBRE Group stock opened at $78.67 on Friday. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.31 and a 12-month high of $89.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.61 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $74.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.11. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 19.40% and a net margin of 3.66%. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CBRE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on CBRE Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on CBRE Group from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on CBRE Group from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on CBRE Group from $103.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.86.

In other news, CEO Chandra Dhandapani sold 6,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.38, for a total transaction of $498,714.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,878 shares in the company, valued at $10,317,863.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

