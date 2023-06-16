Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 877,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,614 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.25% of Consolidated Edison worth $83,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 89,231.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,145,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $395,142,000 after buying an additional 4,141,220 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter valued at about $318,245,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,128,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $393,495,000 after buying an additional 1,030,730 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,918,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,680,664,000 after buying an additional 483,980 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 2,541,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $248,958,000 after buying an additional 432,432 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Consolidated Edison Price Performance

NYSE:ED opened at $93.02 on Friday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.10 and a 12 month high of $102.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $96.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $32.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 0.38.

Consolidated Edison Dividend Announcement

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 15.56%. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were given a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Consolidated Edison in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Consolidated Edison from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Consolidated Edison from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Consolidated Edison presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.62.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Consolidated Edison, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities(O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses and Con Edison Transmission.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.