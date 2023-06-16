Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 315,730 Shares of The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,256,006 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 315,730 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 8.68% of E.W. Scripps worth $95,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in E.W. Scripps by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 725,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,075,000 after acquiring an additional 2,567 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in E.W. Scripps by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 54,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 4,095 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in E.W. Scripps by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 26,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 3,969 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in E.W. Scripps by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 2,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in E.W. Scripps by 85.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 31,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 14,311 shares during the last quarter. 66.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get E.W. Scripps alerts:

E.W. Scripps Price Performance

SSP stock opened at $8.10 on Friday. The E.W. Scripps Company has a 12 month low of $7.32 and a 12 month high of $16.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.43. The stock has a market cap of $682.91 million, a PE ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.80.

Analyst Ratings Changes

E.W. Scripps Profile

A number of equities analysts have commented on SSP shares. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of E.W. Scripps from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of E.W. Scripps in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of E.W. Scripps in a research note on Monday, February 27th.

(Get Rating)

The E.W. Scripps Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media enterprise through a portfolio of local and national media brands. Its Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, which produce news, information, and entertainment content, as well as its related digital operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for E.W. Scripps Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E.W. Scripps and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.