VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO) Shares Purchased by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 169,770 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,158 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC. owned about 1.30% of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF worth $10,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CFO. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 137,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,198,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,713,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 601,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,546,000 after buying an additional 140,188 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 309.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 31,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,032,000 after buying an additional 23,900 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,833,000 after buying an additional 1,434 shares during the period.

Get VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF alerts:

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CFO opened at $61.49 on Friday. VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a twelve month low of $58.69 and a twelve month high of $69.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.26 and its 200 day moving average is $61.48. The company has a market cap of $734.81 million, a PE ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 0.69.

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Announces Dividend

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th were paid a dividend of $0.1152 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 9th. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%.

(Get Rating)

The VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (CFO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of the largest US stocks by market cap, screened for positive earnings and weighted by volatility. The fund can move to 75% cash maximum in market downturns.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.