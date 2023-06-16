Victrex (LON:VCT) Sets New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Victrex plc (LON:VCT – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from GBX 2,050 to GBX 1,750. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Victrex traded as low as GBX 1,361 ($17.03) and last traded at GBX 1,367 ($17.10), with a volume of 166219 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,537 ($19.23).

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on VCT. Barclays lowered their price objective on Victrex from GBX 2,280 ($28.53) to GBX 2,090 ($26.15) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on Victrex from GBX 2,000 ($25.03) to GBX 1,750 ($21.90) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Victrex from GBX 1,900 ($23.77) to GBX 1,590 ($19.89) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd.

Insider Buying and Selling at Victrex

In other Victrex news, insider Ian Melling acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,518 ($18.99) per share, for a total transaction of £15,180 ($18,993.99). In other news, insider Martin Court bought 600 shares of Victrex stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,530 ($19.14) per share, for a total transaction of £9,180 ($11,486.49). Also, insider Ian Melling bought 1,000 shares of Victrex stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,518 ($18.99) per share, for a total transaction of £15,180 ($18,993.99). In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 1,609 shares of company stock worth $2,450,085. 1.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Victrex Stock Down 0.2 %

Victrex Cuts Dividend

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,573.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,668.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.01, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The company has a market capitalization of £1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 1,767.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.83.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 13.42 ($0.17) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. Victrex’s payout ratio is 7,228.92%.

About Victrex

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polymers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Industrial and Medical. It develops PEEK and PAEK polymer solutions, and semi-finished and finished parts. The company also offers specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers; sells thermoplastic polymer components; and engages in trading activities.

