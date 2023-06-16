Vimal Mehta Sells 30,000 Shares of BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) Stock

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI – Get Rating) CEO Vimal Mehta sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.54, for a total transaction of $646,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 39,903 shares in the company, valued at $859,510.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Vimal Mehta also recently made the following trade(s):

Get BioXcel Therapeutics alerts:

On Monday, May 22nd, Vimal Mehta sold 6,500 shares of BioXcel Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.79, for a total transaction of $167,635.00.

On Monday, March 20th, Vimal Mehta sold 34,500 shares of BioXcel Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.32, for a total value of $632,040.00.

BioXcel Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:BTAI traded down $1.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.11. The company had a trading volume of 1,802,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 518,633. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.54. BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $9.17 and a one year high of $34.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $586.41 million, a PE ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 6.10, a current ratio of 6.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BioXcel Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BTAI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.56) by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $0.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.12) EPS. Analysts forecast that BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on BTAI. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on BioXcel Therapeutics from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on BioXcel Therapeutics from $79.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on BioXcel Therapeutics from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered BioXcel Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.29.

Institutional Trading of BioXcel Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in BioXcel Therapeutics by 0.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 143,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,685,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in BioXcel Therapeutics by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in BioXcel Therapeutics by 5.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in BioXcel Therapeutics by 8.2% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in BioXcel Therapeutics by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. 42.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BioXcel Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing artificial intelligence approaches to develop medicines in neuroscience and immuno-oncology. It also focuses on utilizing cutting-edge technology and research to develop therapeutics solutions. The company was founded by Vimal D.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BioXcel Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioXcel Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.