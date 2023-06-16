Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO) Shares Sold by Palisade Capital Management LP

Palisade Capital Management LP trimmed its holdings in Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Rating) by 37.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,581 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LP’s holdings in Vimeo were worth $223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vimeo in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vimeo in the first quarter valued at about $104,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Vimeo by 31.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 2,443 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vimeo in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Snider Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Vimeo in the first quarter valued at about $123,000. 83.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Vimeo from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Vimeo Stock Performance

Vimeo Profile

Vimeo stock opened at $4.58 on Friday. Vimeo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.07 and a 12-month high of $7.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.80.

Vimeo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video software solutions in New York and internationally. The company provides the video tools through a software-as-a-service model, which enables its users to create, collaborate, and communicate with video on a single platform. It also offers over-the-top OTT streaming and monetization services; AI-driven video creation and editing tools; and interactive and shoppable video tools.

