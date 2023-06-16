Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) Trading Down 5.2%

Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 5.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $4.33 and last traded at $4.34. 988,493 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 1,800,098 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.58.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Cowen cut their price target on Vimeo from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Get Vimeo alerts:

Vimeo Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $731.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.31 and a beta of 1.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.72 and a 200-day moving average of $3.80.

Institutional Trading of Vimeo

About Vimeo

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vimeo during the first quarter worth about $39,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vimeo during the first quarter worth about $104,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Vimeo by 31.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,443 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Vimeo during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Snider Financial Group bought a new stake in Vimeo during the first quarter worth about $123,000. Institutional investors own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Vimeo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video software solutions in New York and internationally. The company provides the video tools through a software-as-a-service model, which enables its users to create, collaborate, and communicate with video on a single platform. It also offers over-the-top OTT streaming and monetization services; AI-driven video creation and editing tools; and interactive and shoppable video tools.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vimeo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vimeo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.