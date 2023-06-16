Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) Trading Down 5.2%

Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 5.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $4.33 and last traded at $4.34. 988,493 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 1,800,098 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.58.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Cowen cut their price target on Vimeo from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st.
Vimeo Price Performance
The firm has a market cap of $731.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.31 and a beta of 1.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.72 and a 200-day moving average of $3.80.
Institutional Trading of Vimeo
About Vimeo
Vimeo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video software solutions in New York and internationally. The company provides the video tools through a software-as-a-service model, which enables its users to create, collaborate, and communicate with video on a single platform. It also offers over-the-top OTT streaming and monetization services; AI-driven video creation and editing tools; and interactive and shoppable video tools.
