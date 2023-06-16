Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) Trading Up 4.5%

Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 4.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $17.93 and last traded at $17.93. Approximately 4,003,961 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 5,330,379 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.16.
VIPS has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Vipshop from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Nomura Instinet upgraded Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $10.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Benchmark raised their price target on Vipshop from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Vipshop from $15.20 to $17.80 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.35.
Vipshop Trading Up 1.4 %
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.70. The stock has a market cap of $12.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 0.47.
Vipshop Holdings Ltd. operates as a holding company which through its subsidiaries engages in the provision of online product sales and distributions services. It offers womenswear, menswear, footwear, accessories, handbags, apparel for children, sportswear and sporting goods, cosmetic goods, home and lifestyle products, luxury goods, and gifts and miscellaneous.
