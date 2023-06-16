Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) Trading Up 4.5%

Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 4.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $17.93 and last traded at $17.93. Approximately 4,003,961 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 5,330,379 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.16.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VIPS has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Vipshop from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Nomura Instinet upgraded Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $10.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Benchmark raised their price target on Vipshop from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Vipshop from $15.20 to $17.80 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.35.

Vipshop Trading Up 1.4 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.70. The stock has a market cap of $12.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 0.47.

Institutional Trading of Vipshop

Vipshop Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Vipshop by 304.7% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 172,236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,614,000 after purchasing an additional 129,674 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Vipshop by 11.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 333,403 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,061,000 after buying an additional 35,348 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 1,315.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 948,316 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,395,000 after buying an additional 881,299 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Vipshop by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 361,199 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,483,000 after buying an additional 67,764 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Vipshop by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 141,929 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,155,000 after acquiring an additional 26,696 shares in the last quarter. 49.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vipshop Holdings Ltd. operates as a holding company which through its subsidiaries engages in the provision of online product sales and distributions services. It offers womenswear, menswear, footwear, accessories, handbags, apparel for children, sportswear and sporting goods, cosmetic goods, home and lifestyle products, luxury goods, and gifts and miscellaneous.

