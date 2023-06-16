Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,500 shares, an increase of 54.1% from the May 15th total of 18,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 66,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund by 12.9% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 21,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,433 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth $83,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 156,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 10,871 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 51,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 17,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth $63,000.

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EDF traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.24. 93,635 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,242. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.53. Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund has a 1-year low of $3.40 and a 1-year high of $5.62.

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund Dividend Announcement

About Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th.

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in sovereign debt obligations, corporate debt securities, structured notes, convertible securities, securities issued by supranational organizations, floating rate commercial loans, and securitized loan participations.

