Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Stake Trimmed by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,355,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 339,050 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.14% of Vistra worth $101,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Vistra in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in Vistra in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Worth Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Vistra by 1,296.7% during the 4th quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 2,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Vistra by 2,324.7% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Vistra during the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO James A. Burke purchased 5,000 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.05 per share, for a total transaction of $120,250.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 463,899 shares in the company, valued at $11,156,770.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Vistra stock opened at $25.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.49 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Vistra Corp. has a 52-week low of $20.76 and a 52-week high of $27.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.70.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.60 million. Vistra had a negative net margin of 1.62% and a positive return on equity of 30.40%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vistra Corp. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.204 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. This is a positive change from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th. Vistra’s payout ratio is currently -101.28%.

VST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Vistra from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Vistra from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, TheStreet cut Vistra from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st.

Vistra Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity and power generation. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. The Retail segment sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

