Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT) Short Interest Down 27.4% in May

Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,340,000 shares, a drop of 27.4% from the May 15th total of 7,360,000 shares. Approximately 7.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 555,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.6 days.

In related news, Director Craig A. Dixon sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.75, for a total transaction of $96,875.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,579 shares in the company, valued at $43,237.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Craig A. Dixon sold 12,500 shares of Vivid Seats stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.75, for a total transaction of $96,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,237.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Hoya Topco, Llc sold 16,000,000 shares of Vivid Seats stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.68, for a total transaction of $122,880,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,021,649 shares of company stock valued at $123,046,746 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 49.61% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SEAT. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Vivid Seats by 7.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,190,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,345,000 after acquiring an additional 210,853 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vivid Seats by 3.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,259,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,307,000 after acquiring an additional 77,813 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vivid Seats by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,420,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,835,000 after acquiring an additional 11,016 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vivid Seats by 119.3% in the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 1,269,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,683,000 after acquiring an additional 690,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Vivid Seats by 64.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 896,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,544,000 after buying an additional 351,833 shares during the last quarter. 31.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on SEAT. Imperial Capital initiated coverage on shares of Vivid Seats in a research report on Friday, March 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Vivid Seats from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Vivid Seats from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Vivid Seats from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vivid Seats currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.00.

SEAT traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.77. The company had a trading volume of 249,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,954. Vivid Seats has a 12 month low of $6.29 and a 12 month high of $9.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.74. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.92.

Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.09. Vivid Seats had a net margin of 6.28% and a negative return on equity of 9.71%. The business had revenue of $161.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vivid Seats will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vivid Seats Inc operates as an online secondary marketplace for tickets in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Marketplace and Resale. The Marketplace segment acts as an intermediary between event ticket buyers and sellers; processes ticket sales on its website and mobile applications through its distribution partners; and sells tickets for live sports, concerts, and theater shows, and other live events.

