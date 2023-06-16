VolitionRx (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of VolitionRx (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a buy rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of VolitionRx in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, VolitionRx currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.67.

VolitionRx stock opened at $1.58 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $99.82 million, a PE ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.93. VolitionRx has a 52 week low of $1.31 and a 52 week high of $2.74.

VolitionRx ( NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The medical research company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $0.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.06 million. VolitionRx had a negative return on equity of 15,493.47% and a negative net margin of 9,158.31%. As a group, equities analysts predict that VolitionRx will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNRX. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of VolitionRx during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of VolitionRx during the first quarter valued at $50,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of VolitionRx during the third quarter valued at $51,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of VolitionRx during the first quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of VolitionRx during the first quarter valued at $72,000. 10.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VolitionRx Limited, a multi-national epigenetics company, engages in the development of blood tests to help diagnose and monitor a range of cancers, and sepsis and COVID-19 worldwide. It offers Nu.Q Vet cancer screening blood test for dogs and other animals; Nu.Q Nets for monitoring the immune system; Nu.Q Cancer that detect cancer; Nu.Q Capture capturing and concentrating samples for more accurate diagnosis; and Nu.Q Discover, a solution to profiling nucleosomes.

