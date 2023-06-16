Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VONOY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VONOY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 53,300 shares, a decline of 35.5% from the May 15th total of 82,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 492,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of Vonovia stock opened at $10.08 on Friday. Vonovia has a 1 year low of $8.23 and a 1 year high of $16.90. The company has a market capitalization of $15.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.51.

Vonovia (OTCMKTS:VONOY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported ($1.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Vonovia had a negative return on equity of 7.27% and a negative net margin of 45.04%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Vonovia will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.4165 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.22%. Vonovia’s dividend payout ratio is currently -25.31%.

Vonovia SE is a holding company, which engages in the management of residential units. It operates through the following segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, Development, and Other. The Rental segment combines all of the businesses that are aimed at the value-enhancing management of the company’s own residential units.

