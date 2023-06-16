VP (LON:VP) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $677.35

Vp plc (LON:VP – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 677.35 ($8.48) and traded as low as GBX 653.03 ($8.17). VP shares last traded at GBX 670 ($8.38), with a volume of 3,685 shares changing hands.
Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,040 ($13.01) price objective on shares of VP in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th.
VP Trading Up 0.8 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.01, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of £262.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,120.69 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 647.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 677.29.
Vp plc provides equipment rental and associated services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through UK Forks, Brandon Hire Station, ESS, Groundforce, TPA, MEP Hire, Torrent Trackside, Airpac Rentals, and TR Group businesses. The UK Forks business engages in the rental of telescopic handlers and tracked access platforms use for construction and housebuilding sites.
