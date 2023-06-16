VP (LON:VP) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $677.35

Vp plc (LON:VP – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 677.35 ($8.48) and traded as low as GBX 653.03 ($8.17). VP shares last traded at GBX 670 ($8.38), with a volume of 3,685 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,040 ($13.01) price objective on shares of VP in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th.

VP Trading Up 0.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.01, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of £262.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,120.69 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 647.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 677.29.

VP Increases Dividend

About VP

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of GBX 26.50 ($0.33) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. This is a boost from VP’s previous dividend of $11.00. This represents a yield of 4.11%. VP’s dividend payout ratio is 6,551.72%.

Vp plc provides equipment rental and associated services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through UK Forks, Brandon Hire Station, ESS, Groundforce, TPA, MEP Hire, Torrent Trackside, Airpac Rentals, and TR Group businesses. The UK Forks business engages in the rental of telescopic handlers and tracked access platforms use for construction and housebuilding sites.

