VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $48.65

VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $48.65 and traded as high as $55.00. VSE shares last traded at $54.46, with a volume of 22,454 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on VSEC. B. Riley boosted their price target on VSE from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on VSE from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Benchmark boosted their price objective on VSE from $56.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on VSE in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on VSE from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, VSE presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.83.

VSE Stock Up 2.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $720.42 million, a PE ratio of 23.19 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.55 and a 200 day moving average of $48.71.

VSE Dividend Announcement

VSE ( NASDAQ:VSEC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The construction company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $255.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.20 million. VSE had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 3.18%. Equities research analysts predict that VSE Co. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 12th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 11th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. VSE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.60%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VSE

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in VSE by 1.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,931,381 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $86,719,000 after purchasing an additional 22,122 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in VSE by 4.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 751,693 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,751,000 after purchasing an additional 34,204 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in VSE by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 740,463 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,247,000 after purchasing an additional 20,955 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its position in VSE by 9.7% during the first quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 237,748 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,675,000 after purchasing an additional 21,026 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in VSE by 3.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 211,301 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,487,000 after purchasing an additional 7,822 shares during the period. 80.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About VSE

VSE Corp. engages in the provision of repair services, parts distribution, logistics, supply chain management, and consulting services for land, sea, and air transportation assets to the commercial and government industry. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal and Defense.

