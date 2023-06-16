VTEX (NYSE:VTEX) Stock Price Down 2.9%

VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 2.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $4.34 and last traded at $4.35. 6,412 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 392,811 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.48.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VTEX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of VTEX in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered VTEX from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $6.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday. Itau BBA Securities upgraded VTEX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on VTEX in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.35.

Get VTEX alerts:

VTEX Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 4.50, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.92. The firm has a market cap of $831.56 million, a P/E ratio of -21.31 and a beta of 1.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

VTEX ( NYSE:VTEX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $42.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.24 million. VTEX had a negative net margin of 24.59% and a negative return on equity of 14.63%. Equities analysts anticipate that VTEX will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VTEX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in VTEX in the first quarter valued at $8,747,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VTEX by 1,707.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 10,230 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in VTEX by 151.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 11,060 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in VTEX by 314.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 228,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 173,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of VTEX in the first quarter valued at $3,245,000. 38.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VTEX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

VTEX provides software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. Its platform enables customers to execute their commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating, and managing orders across channels, and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VTEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VTEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.