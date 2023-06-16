Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $84.14 Million

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded 5.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 16th. Vulcan Forged PYR has a market capitalization of $84.14 million and $5.67 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can currently be bought for about $3.02 or 0.00011443 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Vulcan Forged PYR alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00005323 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00017695 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00018283 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00015190 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26,363.14 or 0.99969477 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000793 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002489 BTC.

Vulcan Forged PYR Profile

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a token. Its launch date was April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,882,227 tokens. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged. The official website for Vulcan Forged PYR is vulcanforged.com.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged PYR has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 27,182,227 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged PYR is 2.85747005 USD and is down -0.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 88 active market(s) with $2,529,324.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vulcan Forged PYR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Vulcan Forged PYR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vulcan Forged PYR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.