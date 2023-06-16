Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) Trading 5.6% Lower This Week

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded up 5.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 16th. During the last week, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded 5.6% lower against the dollar. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can currently be purchased for about $3.01 or 0.00011427 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Vulcan Forged PYR has a market capitalization of $83.81 million and $5.63 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00005314 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00017752 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00018342 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00015239 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26,312.19 or 1.00030570 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000784 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002499 BTC.

Vulcan Forged PYR Profile

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a token. Its genesis date was April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,882,227 tokens. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged. The official website for Vulcan Forged PYR is vulcanforged.com. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged PYR has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 27,182,227 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged PYR is 2.85747005 USD and is down -0.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 88 active market(s) with $2,529,324.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

