Wag! Group Co. (NASDAQ:PETWW) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Wag! Group Co. (NASDAQ:PETWW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 40.0% from the May 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Wag! Group Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ PETWW remained flat at $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 8,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,792. Wag! Group has a twelve month low of $0.09 and a twelve month high of $0.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.19.
About Wag! Group
