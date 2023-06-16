Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY) Major Shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp Sells 158,619 Shares of Stock

Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY – Get Rating) major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp sold 158,619 shares of Warby Parker stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total value of $1,908,186.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,442,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,627,377.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Durable Capital Partners Lp also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, June 8th, Durable Capital Partners Lp sold 56,828 shares of Warby Parker stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total value of $683,072.56.
- On Tuesday, June 6th, Durable Capital Partners Lp sold 70,920 shares of Warby Parker stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.16, for a total value of $862,387.20.
Shares of WRBY opened at $11.86 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.11. Warby Parker Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.50 and a 1 year high of $18.99.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Warby Parker by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Warby Parker by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 58,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Warby Parker by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Warby Parker by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Warby Parker by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter.
Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products. The company offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, and contact lenses. It also provides accessories, such as cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.
