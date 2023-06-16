Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $158.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $158.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $165.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.22.
Waste Connections Trading Up 0.1 %
Waste Connections stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $137.54. 933,525 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 902,971. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $139.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.67. Waste Connections has a 52-week low of $113.50 and a 52-week high of $148.20.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Waste Connections
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WCN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,154,877 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,669,438,000 after acquiring an additional 426,512 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,966,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,346,827,000 after acquiring an additional 981,635 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 9,034,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,197,657,000 after acquiring an additional 391,120 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 143.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,298,944 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $737,134,000 after acquiring an additional 3,117,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Waste Connections during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $602,107,000. 85.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Waste Connections Company Profile
Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, and disposal services. The firm offers its services to residential, commercial, landfill and transfer stations, and industries such as office, apartments multi-family, construction and demolition, property management, retail, restaurant, and manufacturing.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Waste Connections (WCN)
- Micron Building Goodwill In Asia, Near $2 Billion Investment
- Is Twilio On The Verge Of A Comeback?
- Broadcom: All-Time Highs But Still Good Value
- Leverage AI And Build A Fortress Portfolio With Adobe
- 2 Small-Caps With Large-Cap Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.