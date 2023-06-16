Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Stake Lifted by M&R Capital Management Inc.

M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $248,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WM. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $180.00 to $186.00 in a report on Sunday, April 30th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Waste Management from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.64.

Waste Management Trading Up 1.0 %

WM traded up $1.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $165.77. The company had a trading volume of 521,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,691,814. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.87. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.89 and a 12-month high of $175.98. The company has a market cap of $67.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.07, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.29.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.02. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 33.23%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is 51.28%.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: East Tier, West Tier, and Other. The East Tier segment consists of Eastern U.S., the Great Lakes Region, and Canada. The West Tier segment includes the upper Midwest region and British Columbia, Canada.

