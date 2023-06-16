Watsco (NYSE:WSO.B) Shares Gap Up to $319.30

Shares of Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO.B – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $319.30, but opened at $368.13. Watsco shares last traded at $378.66, with a volume of 1,725 shares.

Watsco Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $332.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $303.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $14.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.48 and a beta of 0.70.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO.B – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The construction company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter. Watsco had a return on equity of 24.40% and a net margin of 8.19%.

Watsco Dividend Announcement

About Watsco

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 17th were given a dividend of $2.45 per share. This represents a $9.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 14th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is 63.89%.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

