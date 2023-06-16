Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 994,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,019 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $41,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sage Rhino Capital LLC increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 20,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 41,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 6,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 3,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. 72.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $42.37 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.13. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $35.25 and a 1 year high of $48.84. The company has a market capitalization of $158.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.08. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 15.93%. The company had revenue of $20.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.38%.

WFC has been the subject of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.60 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.71.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

