Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management Buys New Stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 9,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $423,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 87,682,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,096,524,000 after buying an additional 1,282,498 shares during the period. Waddell & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 1,209,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,528,000 after acquiring an additional 31,996 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,066,896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,845,000 after purchasing an additional 2,993 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 604.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 586,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,414,000 after purchasing an additional 503,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moller Financial Services increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Moller Financial Services now owns 493,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,054,000 after purchasing an additional 29,139 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of FNDA stock opened at $50.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 1.19. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a 12-month low of $42.35 and a 12-month high of $53.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.70.

About Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Small Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index of small firms based on adjusted sales, retained operation cash flow, and dividends plus buybacks.

